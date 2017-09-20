Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

El Paso Times editor resigns in effort to save newsroom jobs

September 20, 2017 11:42 am
 
1 min read
Share       

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — The executive editor of the El Paso Times is leaving the newspaper after being directed by its parent company to cut newsroom staff.

Robert Moore plans to step aside Oct. 6 in an effort to preserve reporting positions at the paper, the Times reported .

“For most of the past 31 years, I have had the opportunity of a lifetime to serve El Paso and work with many, many remarkable journalists who shared a passion for telling important stories about a community we love,” Moore said.

His resignation coincides with the departure of Lilia Castillo Jones, the president of the Times and several sister properties in New Mexico, whose position was eliminated by the USA Today Network, a division of the Gannett publishing company. The Times has eliminated several positions in the past year, and layoffs have occurred this week at other Gannett papers nationally.

        Agencies detail which cloud technologies they spend money on in our free eBook on cloud infrastructure

Advertisement

Moore, 57, has twice served as the top editor at the Times. He left in 2006 to become executive editor of the Fort Collins Coloradoan before returning to El Paso five years later.

He has received a number of journalism awards, including the Benjamin C. Bradlee Editor of the Year Award from the National Press Foundation and the Mayborn Award for Community Leadership from the Texas Press Association.

His career has been marked by efforts to promote transparency by public leaders and by holding government officials accountable. The Times under his leadership launched an investigation earlier this decade into a cheating scheme by the El Paso Independent School District that denied students the right to a proper education, the paper reported.

Executives with USA Today Network say they’ll work quickly to name Moore’s replacement.

___

Information from: El Paso Times, http://www.elpasotimes.com

        Service members have a retirement decision to make next year

Related Topics
Business News Media News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

HUD's Carson visits National Response Coordination Center

Today in History

1963: Kennedy proposes joint US-Soviet mission to moon

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 19, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.2149 0.0096 3.92%
L 2020 26.1865 0.0236 6.18%
L 2030 29.5248 0.0422 8.74%
L 2040 31.9642 0.0532 9.97%
L 2050 18.4174 0.0345 11.07%
G Fund 15.4398 0.0009 1.55%
F Fund 18.0610 -0.0015 3.86%
C Fund 35.0785 0.0391 11.93%
S Fund 45.2028 -0.0285 8.16%
I Fund 29.5994 0.1746 17.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.