EU top court orders reexamination of Intel antitrust fine

September 6, 2017 4:10 am
 
BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s top court is sending back a case on a billion euro fine against chip maker Intel Corp. for further legal examination.

Wednesday’s ruling had been eagerly awaited for its implications on the powers of the antitrust office of the EU.

In 2009, the EU fined Intel Corp. a record 1.06 billion euros, saying the world’s biggest computer chip maker used illegal sales tactics to shut out smaller rival AMD.

The European Commission says Intel broke EU competition law by exploiting its dominant position with a deliberate strategy to keep AMD out of the market that limited customer choice.

The European Court of Justice sent the case back to the lower General Court so it can examine more arguments from Intel.

