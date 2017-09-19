Listen Live Sports

FDA OKs Glaxo’s inhaler, first one to combine 3 medicines

September 19, 2017 11:53 am
 
The Food and Drug Administration has approved the first inhaler that combines three medicines to ease breathing in patients with emphysema or chronic bronchitis.

The FDA approved sales of GlaxoSmithKline PLC’s Trelegy Ellipta (TRELL’-eh-gee ee-LIP’-teh) late Monday.

The inhaler contains three widely used types of medicine meant to prevent flare-ups of the life-threatening breathing disorders.

Once daily, patients inhale the medicines through their mouth to open breathing passages and reduce inflammation that can make breathing difficult in people with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, which includes emphysema and bronchitis.

The British drugmaker is launching the product with a list price of $530 per month. That is $146 a month cheaper than the combined prices of two older GlaxoSmithKline inhalers that together contain the same three medicines: Incruse Ellipta and Breo Ellipta.

