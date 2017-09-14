Listen Live Sports

Federal Trade Commission investigating Equifax breach

September 14, 2017 2:15 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — The Federal Trade Commission has become the latest entity to announce an investigation into the security breach at Equifax.

The FTC said Thursday that it was opening an investigation into how Equifax got hacked and 143 million Americans’ personal information was either accessed or stolen. Typically the FTC does not disclose who it is investigating, but the agency said the high amount of attention in this case made it necessary.

The FTC is not the only Washington authority looking into the breach. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau previously announced its own investigation, and the House Financial Services Committee plans to hold hearings on the breach in early October. Politicians from both major parties are calling for additional investigations by Congress or the Department of Justice.

