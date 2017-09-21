Listen Live Sports

Food group aims to cut down on confusing food labels

September 21, 2017 11:58 am
 
NEW YORK (AP) — A group of 400 of the biggest consumer goods companies across 70 countries has agreed to simplify food labels that create confusion among shoppers and leads them to discard food to the tune of $29 billion a year in the U.S. alone.

The goal: to streamline these labels, which includes “Sell by” and “Display Until,” down to two by 2020, says The Consumer Goods Forum.

The group said late Wednesday companies would have the choice of two labels. One, which highlights “Use by,” would be an expiration date for perishable items. The other label — “Best if Used by” — would apply to non-perishable items though the exact wording will be tailored by region.

In February, the Food Manufacturing Institute and the Grocery Manufacturers Association announced a similar labeling move.

