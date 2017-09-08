Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

French carmaker PSA shares dive on report of diesel fraud

September 8, 2017 8:37 am
 
< a min read
Share       

PARIS (AP) — Shares in French carmaker PSA Group have tumbled because of a report that as many as 1.9 million Peugeot and Citroen cars may have engines designed to trick diesel emissions tests.

The report in Friday’s Le Monde says the company could face up to 5 billion euros ($6 billion) in fines. It says PSA used special devices that programmed engines to vary their emissions levels when being tested.

PSA denied wrongdoing and threatened to file a complaint over the report.

The agency is investigating several car brands sold in France after Volkswagen was found to have cheated on U.S. emissions tests.

Advertisement

PSA said “its vehicles have never been equipped with software or systems” allowing it to deceive tests. Shares were down 4.5 percent to 17.76 euros in Paris.

Related Topics
Business News Lifestyle News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Soldiers compete in Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1974: Ford pardons Nixon for Watergate crimes

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 07, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1433 0.0109 3.69%
L 2020 26.0077 0.0234 5.96%
L 2030 29.2000 0.0386 8.53%
L 2040 31.5505 0.0475 9.78%
L 2050 18.1447 0.0296 10.91%
G Fund 15.4291 0.0009 1.36%
F Fund 18.1783 0.0427 2.92%
C Fund 34.4763 0.0018 11.59%
S Fund 44.0255 -0.1336 8.61%
I Fund 29.1530 0.2228 17.39%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.