The Associated Press
 
Full train service resumes after Penn Station repair project

September 5, 2017 6:54 am
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Full service has resumed on commuter rail lines into New York’s Penn Station following a two-month repair project.

New Jersey Transit, Long Island Rail Road and Amtrak trains resumed normal schedules on Tuesday.

Amtrak wrapped up an extensive summertime track repair project at New York’s Penn Station on Thursday. Officials had warned the project could create a bottleneck in the nation’s busiest rail hub.

Predictions in the spring were dire, yet many rail riders say their commutes were surprisingly fine.

Trains on NJ Transit’s Morris & Essex lines that had been diverted to Hoboken are back on their regular schedule.

Discounts that had been in effect have ended.

