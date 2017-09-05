Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

GE to EPA: No good evidence for more Hudson River dredging

September 5, 2017 11:35 am
 
< a min read
Share       

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — General Electric Co. says arguments for more dredging in the Hudson River to speed its recovery from PCB contamination are “unsupported by sound evidence.”

Boston-based GE made the assertion to the federal Environmental Protection Agency as the agency considers the effectiveness of the six-year, $1.7 billion cleanup.

The EPA said in a review this summer that based on the data so far the cleanup will protect human health and the environment in the long term. Critics pushing for a broader cleanup argue that a large amount of PCB-contaminated sediment remains in the river.

GE told the EPA in comments released Tuesday that the cleanup is functioning as expected and that dredging advocates rely on flawed data.

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as Treasury, SSA and the Chief Statistician of the U.S. explore data science and machine learning in government.

Advertisement

GE removed 2.75 million cubic yards (2.1 million cubic meters) of polychlorinated biphenyl-contaminated sediment from the upper Hudson.

Related Topics
Business News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Expedition 52 crew returns to Earth

Today in History

1975: President Ford escapes assassination

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 01, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1419 0.0106 3.69%
L 2020 26.0190 0.0287 5.96%
L 2030 29.2336 0.0539 8.53%
L 2040 31.5982 0.0694 9.78%
L 2050 18.1795 0.0463 10.91%
G Fund 15.4237 0.0009 1.36%
F Fund 18.0898 -0.0320 2.92%
C Fund 34.6281 0.0728 11.59%
S Fund 44.5652 0.2249 8.61%
I Fund 28.9834 0.1140 17.39%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.