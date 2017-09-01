Grain higher, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were higher Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for Sept. was 10.25 cents higher 4.2050 bushel; Sept. corn was down 2.25 cents at 3.40 bushel; Sept. oats was unchanged at $2.2350 a bushel; while Sept. soybeans advanced 5.75 cents at $9.42 a bushel.

Beef higher and pork was mixed on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange October live cattle was up .08 cents at $1.0507 a pound; September feeder cattle fell .15 cent at $1.4257 a pound; while Oct. lean hogs rose .05 cent at $.6145 a pound.