Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Grain higher, livestock higher

September 1, 2017 3:31 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were higher Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for Sept. was 10.25 cents higher 4.2050 bushel; Sept. corn was down 2.25 cents at 3.40 bushel; Sept. oats was unchanged at $2.2350 a bushel; while Sept. soybeans advanced 5.75 cents at $9.42 a bushel.

Beef higher and pork was mixed on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange October live cattle was up .08 cents at $1.0507 a pound; September feeder cattle fell .15 cent at $1.4257 a pound; while Oct. lean hogs rose .05 cent at $.6145 a pound.

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as Treasury, SSA and the Chief Statistician of the U.S. explore data science and machine learning in government.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

U.S. Border Patrol agent looks for stranded residents in Houston

Today in History

1864: Atlanta falls to Union forces

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Aug 31, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1313 0.0275 3.69%
L 2020 25.9903 0.0681 5.96%
L 2030 29.1797 0.1226 8.53%
L 2040 31.5288 0.1560 9.78%
L 2050 18.1332 0.1020 10.91%
G Fund 15.4228 0.0009 1.36%
F Fund 18.1218 0.0240 2.92%
C Fund 34.5553 0.1981 11.59%
S Fund 44.3403 0.4525 8.61%
I Fund 28.8694 0.1808 17.39%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.