Grain higher, Livestock mixed

September 5, 2017 10:05 am
 
CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were higher Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for Sept delivery was higher 10.40 cents at $4.31 a bushel; Sept corn was up 3.20 cents at $3.4320 a bushel; December oats gained 1.60 cents at $2.38 a bushel while Sept soybeans was up 11.40 cents to $9.5340 a bushel.

Beef lower and pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

October live cattle lost .33 cent at $1.0483 a pound; Sepember feeder cattle lost .38 cent at $1.4235 a pound; October lean hogs was 1.83 cents higher at $.6328 a pound.

