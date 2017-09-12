Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Greece: Crews cleaning up pollution from sunken tanker ship

September 12, 2017 5:59 am
 
< a min read
Share       

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s merchant marine minister says clean-up crews are working to contain pollution caused by a small tanker that sank over the weekend off a Greek island.

The Agia Zoni II sank Sunday while anchored off the coast of Salamina, near Greece’s main port of Piraeus, with a cargo of 2,200 tons of fuel oil and 370 tons of marine gas oil. Two crew members were rescued. The cause of the sinking is not known.

Panagiotis Kouroumplis said Tuesday that crews had managed to seal the ship’s cargo hold by 95 percent to stop the leaking of oil. A pumping operation to remove the cargo was expected to begin later in the day.

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as technology executives from ODNI, TSA and NCCIC examine incident response in government

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

CBP UAS Crews Assist with Hurricane Irma Assessment

Today in History

2001: World Trade Center, Pentagon attacked

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 11, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1792 0.0354 3.92%
L 2020 26.1000 0.0915 6.18%
L 2030 29.3692 0.1680 8.74%
L 2040 31.7661 0.2138 9.97%
L 2050 18.2867 0.1405 11.07%
G Fund 15.4327 0.0027 1.55%
F Fund 18.1192 -0.0522 3.86%
C Fund 34.7997 0.3734 11.93%
S Fund 44.5590 0.4936 8.16%
I Fund 29.4021 0.1790 17.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.