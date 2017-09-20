Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Greece oil spill: 2 crew of cleanup vessel arrested

September 20, 2017 5:40 am
 
< a min read
Share       

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities say they have arrested the captain and chief mechanic of a ship that was taking part in a cleanup operation after an oil tanker sank and polluted Athens’ coastline.

The Merchant Marine Ministry said Wednesday the two were arrested on fuel smuggling charges on Tuesday afternoon. Their tanker ship, the Lassaia, was carrying oil pumped into it from the wreck of the Agia Zoni II tanker, which sank on Sept. 10 while anchored near Greece’s main port of Piraeus. The tanker had a cargo of 2,200 tons of fuel oil and 370 tons of marine gas oil.

Oil slicks from the wreck have extended from the island of Salamina near where the sinking occurred, to the entire length of the Athens coast.

        Agencies detail which cloud technologies they spend money on in our free eBook on cloud infrastructure

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Library of Congress signs agreement with U.S. Service Academies

Today in History

1881: Garfield dies from gunshot wound

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 19, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.2149 0.0096 3.92%
L 2020 26.1865 0.0236 6.18%
L 2030 29.5248 0.0422 8.74%
L 2040 31.9642 0.0532 9.97%
L 2050 18.4174 0.0345 11.07%
G Fund 15.4398 0.0009 1.55%
F Fund 18.0610 -0.0015 3.86%
C Fund 35.0785 0.0391 11.93%
S Fund 45.2028 -0.0285 8.16%
I Fund 29.5994 0.1746 17.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.