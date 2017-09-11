Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
How major US stock market indexes fared Monday

September 11, 2017 4:43 pm
 
U.S. stocks rallied to record highs Monday as Hurricane Irma weakened without causing as much damage as many had feared, and a North Korean holiday passed without new missile launches. Financial and technology companies lead the way.

On Monday:

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index climbed 26.68 points, or 1.1 percent, to 2,488.11.

The Dow Jones industrial average soared 259.58 points, or 1.2 percent, to 22,057.37.

The Nasdaq composite advanced 72.07 points, or 1.1 percent, to 6,432.26.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks surged 15.40 points, or 1.1 percent, to 1,414.83.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 249.28 points, or 11.1 percent.

The Dow is up 2,294.77 points, or 11.6 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 1,049.15 points, or 19.5 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 57.50 points, or 4.3 percent.

