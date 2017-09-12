Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

How major US stock market indexes fared Tuesday

September 12, 2017 5:00 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

U.S. stocks rose to record highs as banks kept rising along with bond yields, which allow them to charge higher interest rates on loans. Retailers climbed after some encouraging job data.

On Tuesday:

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index climbed 8.37 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,496.48.

The Dow Jones industrial average added 61.49 points, or 0.3 percent, to 22,118.86.

        Agencies detail which cloud technologies they spend money on in our free eBook on cloud infrastructure

Advertisement

The Nasdaq composite advanced 22.02 points, or 0.3 percent, to 6,454.28.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies surged 8.64 points, or 0.6 percent, to 1,423.46.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 35.05 points, or 1.4 percent.

The Dow is up 321.07 points, or 1.5 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 94.09 points, or 1.5 percent.

        OPM setting the foundation for security clearance, retirement systems modernizations

The Russell 2000 is up 24.03 points, or 1.7 percent.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 257.65 points, or 11.5 percent.

The Dow is up 2,356.26 points, or 11.9 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 1,071.16 points, or 19.9 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 66.33 points, or 4.9 percent.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

HUD Secretary visits DC fire station on 9/11 anniversary

Today in History

1992: NASA launches Space Shuttle Endeavour

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 11, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1792 0.0354 3.92%
L 2020 26.1000 0.0915 6.18%
L 2030 29.3692 0.1680 8.74%
L 2040 31.7661 0.2138 9.97%
L 2050 18.2867 0.1405 11.07%
G Fund 15.4327 0.0027 1.55%
F Fund 18.1192 -0.0522 3.86%
C Fund 34.7997 0.3734 11.93%
S Fund 44.5590 0.4936 8.16%
I Fund 29.4021 0.1790 17.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.