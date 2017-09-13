How major US stock market indexes fared Wednesday

U.S. stock indexes finished with tiny gains Wednesday as retailers jumped after a strong hiring forecast from Target and energy companies rose along with oil prices.

On Wednesday:

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index edged up 1.89 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,498.37.

The Dow Jones industrial average advanced 39.32 points, or 0.2 percent, to 22,158.18.

The Nasdaq composite finished up 5.91 points, or 0.1 percent, to 6,460.19.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks added 3.43 points, or 0.2 percent, to 1,426.89.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 36.94 points, or 1.5 percent.

The Dow is up 360.39 points, or 1.7 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 100 points, or 1.6 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 27.47 points, or 2 percent.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 259.54 points, or 11.6 percent.

The Dow is up 2,395.58 points, or 12.1 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 1,077.07 points, or 20 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 69.76 points, or 5.1 percent.