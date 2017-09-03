Listen Live Sports

How to deal with flooded cars in Harvey’s wake

September 3, 2017 2:07 am
 
DETROIT (AP) — Auto industry experts estimate that 500,000 to 1 million cars, trucks and SUVs were damaged by floodwaters from Harvey.

Most will have so much water damage that they can’t be fixed, and insurance companies will declare them total losses.

Yet the damaged cars could be retitled and sold to unsuspecting buyers nationwide. But experts warn against buying the cars because damage could be hidden for years before causing problems.

If you own a flooded car, experts say it shouldn’t be started.

Instead, have it towed to a mechanic. But if floodwaters got higher than the bottom of the body, it’s possible the car can’t be fixed.

