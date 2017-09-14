Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Hyundai Motor to launch Genesis midsize sedan in US in 2018

September 14, 2017 11:08 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

HWASEONG, South Korea (AP) — Hyundai Motor says it will launch its first midsize sports sedan under the Genesis brand in South Korea next week and in the U.S. early next year.

The unveiling of the G70 on Friday marks the South Korean auto company’s latest attempt to challenge European luxury cars, such as BMW’s 3 series.

The emerging Korean luxury brand however has no plan to launch the Genesis brand in Europe or China. China has been particularly a tough market for Hyundai Motor this year with nosediving sales and supply disruptions amid diplomatic tensions between the two countries.

The G70 is the third model by Genesis, which aims to add three more by 2021 including a sports utility vehicle. Hyundai said it sold 150,000 Genesis cars in the last two years.

        Agencies detail which cloud technologies they spend money on in our free eBook on cloud infrastructure

Advertisement

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailor clears debris from boat ramp in Key West

Today in History

1901: McKinley dies from assassin's bullet

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 14, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1860 -0.0045 3.92%
L 2020 26.1166 -0.0131 6.18%
L 2030 29.3995 -0.0255 8.74%
L 2040 31.8048 -0.0329 9.97%
L 2050 18.3127 -0.0218 11.07%
G Fund 15.4354 0.0009 1.55%
F Fund 18.0802 0.0053 3.86%
C Fund 34.9185 -0.0271 11.93%
S Fund 44.8077 -0.0330 8.16%
I Fund 29.3087 -0.0907 17.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.