Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Investors punish Equifax for massive data breach

September 8, 2017 11:39 am
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — Investors were bailing out on Equifax a day after the credit monitoring company said a data breach exposed the Social Security numbers and other personal data of 143 million Americans.

Equifax shares fell about 13 percent to $123.75 in heavy trading. The decline equates to about $2.28 billion in lost market value.

The company is one of three major U.S. credit bureaus, the declines extended to its competitors. TransUnion fell 4 percent and Experian stock declined 1 percent in London.

Lenders rely on the information collected by the credit bureaus to help them decide whether to approve financing for homes, cars and credit cards. Credit checks are even sometimes done by employers when deciding whom to hire for a job.

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as technology executives from ODNI, TSA and NCCIC examine incident response in government

Advertisement

Related Topics
Business News Technology News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Soldiers compete in Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1974: Ford pardons Nixon for Watergate crimes

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 07, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1433 0.0109 3.69%
L 2020 26.0077 0.0234 5.96%
L 2030 29.2000 0.0386 8.53%
L 2040 31.5505 0.0475 9.78%
L 2050 18.1447 0.0296 10.91%
G Fund 15.4291 0.0009 1.36%
F Fund 18.1783 0.0427 2.92%
C Fund 34.4763 0.0018 11.59%
S Fund 44.0255 -0.1336 8.61%
I Fund 29.1530 0.2228 17.39%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.