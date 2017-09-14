Listen Live Sports

Jurors weigh case of New Jersey man burned by caustic beer

September 14, 2017 12:47 pm
 
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — The case of a New Jersey man who sustained severe burns to his esophagus and stomach after he was served a beer tainted with caustic chemicals at an Atlantic City casino restaurant is in the hands of a jury.

Richard Washart, of Seaville, is suing McCormick & Schmick’s, a restaurant at Harrah’s casino, along with Kramer Beverage Co., which cleans the beer lines there.

The casino is not a defendant.

Washart says he took a swig of beer on Nov. 6, 2012, and immediately felt pain from his mouth to his sternum. He ran to the bathroom and began vomiting blood.

A doctor told Washart he never saw anyone survive such burns.

The restaurant blames the cleaning company, which denies it was at the casino when the incident happened.

