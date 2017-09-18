Listen Live Sports

Kuwait says new oil spill strikes near site of August slick

September 18, 2017 8:24 am
 
KUWAIT CITY (AP) — Kuwait says an oil spill has been spotted near the site of a similar spill off its southern coast in August.

Kuwait’s state-run KUNA news agency reported on Monday that authorities were trying to contain the spill, located near Kuwait’s southern Ras al-Zour area.

The Kuwait Petroleum Corp. described the spill as being near a power station. It offered no immediate estimates for the spill’s size.

In August, a similar spill struck the same area. An analysis of satellite imagery by a U.S.-based nonprofit organization called SkyTruth suggested at least 34,000 gallons of oil leaked out during that spill. Authorities needed about a week and a half to contain it.

OPEC member Kuwait has proven oil reserves of more than 100 billion barrels and produces 2.9 million barrels a day.

