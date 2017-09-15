Listen Live Sports

Macy’s trims holiday hires by nearly 4 percent

September 15, 2017
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Macy’s is increasing the number of temporary workers it’s hiring for distribution and warehouses for the holiday season as it chases fast growing e-commerce sales. But overall holiday hiring will fall nearly 4 percent.

Macy’s says it will be hiring 18,000 workers to fulfill online orders and other tasks at warehouses devoted to e-commerce operations. That’s an increase of 3,000 from a year ago. Overall, Macy’s temporary hiring is expected at 80,000, down from 83,000 a year ago.

The overall decline contrasts with rival Target Corp., which announced earlier this week that it was hiring 100,000 people to work at its stores, an increase of 40 percent from a year ago. The retailer also plans to hire 4,500 workers to help pack and ship online orders at its warehouses.

