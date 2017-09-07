Listen Live Sports

Man, 82, dies; his pickup truck hits train near New Orleans

September 7, 2017 4:22 pm
 
SLIDELL, La. (AP) — Authorities say an 82-year-old man died after apparently driving around railroad crossing arms and into the path of an Amtrak passenger train in a New Orleans suburb.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office says the man’s small pickup truck was pushed into a nearby marsh Wednesday evening, and the driver was thrown from the vehicle.

Spokeswoman Meredith Timberlake says in a news release Thursday that representatives from the coroner’s office pronounced the man dead on the scene.

Timberlake says the driver was the only person in the truck, and nobody on the train was hurt. Fifty-one passengers were on the train Wednesday evening as it left Slidell, northeast of New Orleans.

Investigators are withholding the man’s name until his relatives are notified. Timberlake says he was from Slidell.

