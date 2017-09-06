Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
Markets Right Now: Energy stocks lead gains on Wall Street

September 6, 2017 4:07 pm
 
1 min read
NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

4 p.m.

Stocks are closing higher on Wall Street, recovering some of the market’s hefty losses from the day before.

Energy companies led the gainers Wednesday, climbing as the price of crude oil rose. Chevron climbed 2.2 percent.

Gains by health care companies and several big retailers also helped lift the market. AbbVie and Home Depot both rose 2.4 percent.

Travel companies including United Airlines and Expedia fell.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index rose 7 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,465.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 54 points, or 0.3 percent, to 21,807. The Nasdaq composite rose 17 points, or 0.3 percent, to 6,393.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.10 percent.

        Trump sets 2018 pay raise for federal employees

11:45 a.m.

Energy companies led U.S. stocks mostly higher in midday trading as the market recouped some of its losses from a day earlier.

Several big retailers were also among the gainers Wednesday. Home Depot climbed 1.8 percent.

Travel companies including United Airlines and Expedia were falling.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index rose 3 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,461.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 47 points, or 0.2 percent, to 21,800. The Nasdaq composite slipped 5 points, or 0.1 percent, to 6,369.

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street as the market claws back some of the ground it lost a day earlier.

Banks rose more than the rest of the market early Wednesday. Those stocks had led the way down the day before.

Goldman Sachs rose 1.1 percent in the first few minutes of trading.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index rose 6 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,463.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 66 points, or 0.3 percent, to 21,820. The Nasdaq composite rose 9 points, or 0.1 percent, to 6,384.

