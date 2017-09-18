Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Markets Right Now: Banks, tech lead gains for us stocks

September 18, 2017 4:06 pm
 
2 min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

4 p.m.

Banks and other financial companies led stocks modestly higher, extending the market’s gains from last week.

Industrials stocks also rose Monday, while retailers and other consumer-focused companies lagged the most.

        Agencies detail which cloud technologies they spend money on in our free eBook on cloud infrastructure

Advertisement

JPMorgan Chase rose 1.4 percent, while chipmaker Nvidia jumped 4.1 percent.

Aerospace manufacturer Orbital ATK soared 20 percent after agreeing to be acquired by Northrop Grumman.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 63 points, or 0.3 percent, to 22,331. The Standard & Poor’s 500 index climbed 3 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,503. Both indexes closed at record highs.

The Nasdaq composite increased 6 points, or 0.1 percent, to 6,454.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.23 percent.

___

        Service members have a retirement decision to make next year

11:45 a.m.

Banks are leading U.S. stocks modestly higher in midday trading, extending the market’s gains from last week.

Technology companies also were among the biggest gainers Monday, while utilities and real estate stocks lagged. Oil prices headed lower.

JPMorgan Chase rose 1.2 percent, while chipmaker Nvidia jumped 4.8 percent and

Aerospace manufacturer Orbital ATK soared 20 percent after agreeing to be acquired by Northrop Grumman.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 79 points, or 0.4 percent, to 22,347. The Standard & Poor’s 500 index climbed 6 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,506. Both indexes closed at record highs on Friday.

The Nasdaq composite increased 26 points, or 0.4 percent, to 6,475.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.23 percent.

___

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are edging higher on Wall Street in early trading as the market comes off its best week since the beginning of the year.

Technology companies and banks were among the biggest gainers early Monday. Chipmaker Nvidia jumped 3.8 percent and JPMorgan Chase rose 0.7 percent.

Aerospace manufacturer Orbital ATK soared 20 percent after agreeing to be acquired by Northrop Grumman.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 34 points, or 0.2 percent, to 22,301. The Standard & Poor’s 500 index climbed 4 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,504. Both indexes closed at record highs on Friday.

The Nasdaq composite increased 17 points, or 0.3 percent, to 6,466.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

CBP officers help clear debris from Hurricane Irma

Today in History

1973: Jimmy Carter reports UFO sighting

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 15, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1962 0.0102 3.92%
L 2020 26.1418 0.0252 6.18%
L 2030 29.4451 0.0456 8.74%
L 2040 31.8630 0.0582 9.97%
L 2050 18.3510 0.0383 11.07%
G Fund 15.4362 0.0008 1.55%
F Fund 18.0803 0.0001 3.86%
C Fund 34.9873 0.0688 11.93%
S Fund 44.9789 0.1712 8.16%
I Fund 29.3879 0.0792 17.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.