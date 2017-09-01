Listen Live Sports

Markets Right Now: Stocks rise in early trading

September 1, 2017 9:43 am
 
NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

9:35 a.m.

U.S. stocks are advancing in early trading after the government’s latest jobs report didn’t trouble investors.

The Labor Department said Friday that U.S. employers added 156,000 jobs in August, a bit less than analysts anticipated. But that didn’t change Wall Street’s view of the still-growing economy.

Automakers rose as they reported their sales for the month of August. Ford jumped 2.4 percent and General Motors gained 1.7 percent.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index picked up 4 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,475. The index rose the past five days.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 50 points, or 0.2 percent, to 21,998.

The Nasdaq composite, which finished at a record high a day ago, added 15 points, or 0.2 percent, to 6,444.

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Aug 31, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1313 0.0275 3.69%
L 2020 25.9903 0.0681 5.96%
L 2030 29.1797 0.1226 8.53%
L 2040 31.5288 0.1560 9.78%
L 2050 18.1332 0.1020 10.91%
G Fund 15.4228 0.0009 1.36%
F Fund 18.1218 0.0240 2.92%
C Fund 34.5553 0.1981 11.59%
S Fund 44.3403 0.4525 8.61%
I Fund 28.8694 0.1808 17.39%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.