Markets Right Now: US stocks edge lower in midday trading

September 21, 2017 11:47 am
 
NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

11:45 a.m.

U.S. stock indexes edged lower in midday trading, wiping out modest gains from a day earlier.

Technology stocks were down the most Thursday. Apple lost 1.3 percent.

Supermarket operators and other consumer-focused stocks also fell. Kroger slid 2.2 percent.

Industrial companies and banks led the gainers.

Meal kit maker Blue Apron was up 1.8 percent after a rival company, Plated, agreed to be acquired.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index slipped 3 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,504.

The Dow Jones industrials fell 19 points, or 0.1 percent, to 22,393. The Nasdaq composite lost 22 points, or 0.4 percent, to 6,433.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.25 percent.

9:35 a.m.

U.S. stock indexes are edging lower in early trading on Wall Street while several companies were moving on deal news.

Calgon Carbon, a maker of water and air filtration systems, soared 62 percent early Thursday after agreeing to be acquired by a Japanese company.

Ash Grove Cement jumped 75 percent after saying it would be bought by CRH, and meal kit maker Blue Apron was up 4 percent after a rival company, Plated, agreed to be acquired.

“Harry Potter” publisher Scholastic sank 10 percent after reporting a disappointing quarter.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index slipped 4 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,504.

The Dow Jones industrials fell 15 points, or 0.1 percent, to 22,395. The Nasdaq composite lost 22 points, or 0.4 percent, to 6,433.

