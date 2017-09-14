Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Maryland prescription drug pricing bill up for court hearing

September 14, 2017 2:11 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BALTIMORE (AP) — A Maryland measure that would empower the state’s attorney general to take action to stop pharmaceutical price gouging is scheduled for a hearing in federal court.

A motions hearing is set for U.S. District Court in Baltimore on Thursday.

A group representing manufacturers of generic prescription drugs has filed a lawsuit against the state. The Association for Accessible Medicines says the law, which takes effect Oct. 1, is an “unconstitutional overreach.” They say it will create instability in the market for generic drugs.

Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh has said the law will give the state a “necessary tool to combat unjustified and extreme prices.”

        Agencies detail which cloud technologies they spend money on in our free eBook on cloud infrastructure

Advertisement

Related Topics
Business News Health News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Air National Guard surveys Florida Keys

Today in History

1992: NASA launches Space Shuttle Endeavour

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 13, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1905 -0.0012 3.92%
L 2020 26.1297 -0.0033 6.18%
L 2030 29.4250 -0.0061 8.74%
L 2040 31.8377 -0.0079 9.97%
L 2050 18.3345 -0.0051 11.07%
G Fund 15.4345 0.0009 1.55%
F Fund 18.0749 -0.0148 3.86%
C Fund 34.9456 0.0268 11.93%
S Fund 44.8407 0.0178 8.16%
I Fund 29.3994 -0.0749 17.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.