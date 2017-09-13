Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Miners protest threatened mine suspension in Greece

September 13, 2017 2:39 am
 
< a min read
Share       

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A group of miners from northern Greece are protesting outside the Development Ministry in Athens after their Canada-based mining company threatened to suspend investments in the country.

About 150 miners from the Eldorado Gold mine in Halkidiki were protesting Wednesday outside the ministry, shouting “hands off the mine.” A small group pushed past police to enter the building, jamming themselves into the entrance’s revolving door.

Eldorado, one of Greece’s largest foreign investors, said Monday it would suspend operations on Sept. 22 over delays in the issuing of permits and that it would only carry out maintenance and environmental work if the licenses are not issued.

Accusing Eldorado of applying political pressure, the government says it wants more information from the company and that any differences should go to arbitration.

        Agencies detail which cloud technologies they spend money on in our free eBook on cloud infrastructure

Advertisement

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

HUD Secretary visits DC fire station on 9/11 anniversary

Today in History

1992: NASA launches Space Shuttle Endeavour

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 12, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1917 0.0125 3.92%
L 2020 26.1330 0.0330 6.18%
L 2030 29.4311 0.0619 8.74%
L 2040 31.8456 0.0795 9.97%
L 2050 18.3396 0.0529 11.07%
G Fund 15.4336 0.0009 1.55%
F Fund 18.0897 -0.0295 3.86%
C Fund 34.9188 0.1191 11.93%
S Fund 44.8229 0.2639 8.16%
I Fund 29.4743 0.0722 17.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.