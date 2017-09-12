Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

NASA’s Saturn-orbiting Cassini spacecraft faces fiery finish

September 12, 2017 1:46 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — After a 20-year voyage, NASA’s Cassini spacecraft is poised to dive into Saturn this week.

There’s no turning back. On Friday, Cassini will careen through the atmosphere and burn up like a meteor in the sky over Saturn.

NASA is hoping for scientific dividends up until the end. Every tidbit of data radioed back from Cassini will help astronomers better understand the entire Saturnian system — rings, moons and all.

The only spacecraft ever to orbit Saturn, Cassini spent the past five months exploring the uncharted territory between the planet and its dazzling rings. On Monday, Cassini flew past jumbo moon Titan one last time. NASA calls it the goodbye kiss, which put the spacecraft on its final, no-way-out path.

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as technology executives from ODNI, TSA and NCCIC examine incident response in government

Advertisement

The $3.9 billion mission began with a 1997 Florida launch.

Related Topics
Business News Science News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Marines and sailors assist with Hurricane Irma relief efforts

Today in History

1992: NASA launches Space Shuttle Endeavour

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 11, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1792 0.0354 3.92%
L 2020 26.1000 0.0915 6.18%
L 2030 29.3692 0.1680 8.74%
L 2040 31.7661 0.2138 9.97%
L 2050 18.2867 0.1405 11.07%
G Fund 15.4327 0.0027 1.55%
F Fund 18.1192 -0.0522 3.86%
C Fund 34.7997 0.3734 11.93%
S Fund 44.5590 0.4936 8.16%
I Fund 29.4021 0.1790 17.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.