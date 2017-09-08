Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

New York CEO gets prison for Iran conspiracy plea

September 8, 2017 8:48 am
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — The CEO of a New York City based company has been sentenced to over 4½ years in prison for conspiring to send a steel company in Iran a metallic powder that can be used in missiles.

Erdal Kuyumcu (EHR’-dahl koo-YOOM’-koo), the head of Global Metallurgy (MEHT’-uh-lur-jee) LLC, was sentenced Thursday in Brooklyn federal court.

Prosecutors say he conspired to export a powder containing cobalt and nickel without getting a required license.

Such metals are closely regulated by the U.S. Department of Commerce to protect national security.

Advertisement

The defense said the powder is used primarily for industrial gas turbines. But prosecutors say it also has military applications.

They say an intermediary in Turkey was involved with an Iranian steel company linked to nuclear and ballistic missile programs.

Related Topics
Business News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Soldiers compete in Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1974: Ford pardons Nixon for Watergate crimes

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 07, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1433 0.0109 3.69%
L 2020 26.0077 0.0234 5.96%
L 2030 29.2000 0.0386 8.53%
L 2040 31.5505 0.0475 9.78%
L 2050 18.1447 0.0296 10.91%
G Fund 15.4291 0.0009 1.36%
F Fund 18.1783 0.0427 2.92%
C Fund 34.4763 0.0018 11.59%
S Fund 44.0255 -0.1336 8.61%
I Fund 29.1530 0.2228 17.39%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.