New York wine country: Sips and scenery in the Finger Lakes

September 12, 2017 8:02 am
 
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (AP) — Two million years ago, glaciers clawed 11 long, deep gashes into what is now central New York, some 250 miles (400 km) northwest of New York City. The resulting Finger Lakes are among the deepest in the United States, creating a microclimate perfect for growing cool-weather wine grapes.

The region is home to more than 100 wineries and has a reputation for world-class wines. Fall is harvest season and a perfect time to explore the vineyards while taking in the rolling hills, waterfalls and autumn color. Wine trails take you along the lakes to local wineries, many of which host events with tastings.

