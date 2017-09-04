Novartis CEO Jimenez to step down early next year

GENEVA (AP) — Novartis says CEO Joseph Jimenez will step down early next year and be replaced by fellow American Vasant Narasimhan, a longtime manager with the Swiss pharmaceutical company.

Novartis said Monday that Narasimhan, currently its chief medical officer and global head of drug development, will take over the top job on Feb. 1.

Jimenez, who has been CEO since 2010, said that it was right moment to hand over and his family “is ready to return to Silicon Valley and the U.S.”

Narasimhan joined Novartis in 2005 and has held a variety of leadership positions at the company.