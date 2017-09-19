Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

NY AG presses TransUnion, Experian for cybersecurity details

September 19, 2017 5:03 am
 
1 min read
Share       

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman is pressing TransUnion and Experian to explain what cybersecurity they have in place to protect sensitive consumer information following a recent breach at Equifax that exposed the data of 143 million Americans.

In letters to executives at the two credit monitoring companies, the Democratic attorney general asked them to describe their existing security systems as well as what changes they’ve made since the Equifax cyberattack.

“The unprecedented data breach experienced by Equifax Inc. that affected 143 million Americans — including more than 8 million New Yorkers — has raised serious concerns about the security of private consumer information held by the nation’s largest consumer credit reporting agencies,” he wrote.

The letters also ask whether the companies are considering waiving the fees for consumer credit freezes in light of the breach.

        Agencies detail which cloud technologies they spend money on in our free eBook on cloud infrastructure

Advertisement

“Credit reporting agencies have a fundamental responsibility to protect the personal information they’re entrusted with,” Schneiderman said in a statement Tuesday. “As we continue our investigation into the Equifax breach, it’s vital to ensure that consumer data at the other major credit reporting agencies is safe.”

Schneiderman’s review of the cyberattack on Equifax began shortly after the breach was announced last week.

The letters were sent last week and were first reported by The Associated Press.

Messages left with Experian and TransUnion were not immediately returned Monday afternoon.

Related Topics
Business News Technology News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Turkeys at USDA Farmers Market

Today in History

1973: Jimmy Carter reports UFO sighting

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 18, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.2053 0.0091 3.92%
L 2020 26.1629 0.0211 6.18%
L 2030 29.4826 0.0375 8.74%
L 2040 31.9110 0.0480 9.97%
L 2050 18.3829 0.0319 11.07%
G Fund 15.4389 0.0027 1.55%
F Fund 18.0625 -0.0178 3.86%
C Fund 35.0394 0.0521 11.93%
S Fund 45.2313 0.2524 8.16%
I Fund 29.4248 0.0369 17.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.