Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Paris police: Soldier attacked in subway, no one hurt

September 15, 2017 6:31 am
 
< a min read
Share       

PARIS (AP) — A knife-wielding assailant tried to attack a soldier in a big Paris subway interchange Friday in an incident being investigated by counterterrorism authorities. The assailant was quickly arrested and no one was hurt.

The Paris prosecutor’s office says counterterrorism investigators opened a probe into the incident at the Chatelet station in central Paris, based on preliminary examination of the attacker’s background and the method and target of the attack.

Traffic and access at the station, which serves multiple subway and commuter train lines, quickly resumed, though extra security forces were deployed.

The soldier involved was with the Sentinelle force assigned to protect prominent sites after deadly Islamic extremist attacks around France in recent years. Sentinelle soldiers themselves, along with police officers, have been repeatedly targeted.

        Agencies detail which cloud technologies they spend money on in our free eBook on cloud infrastructure

Advertisement

Friday’s incident came the day after the government announced changes to the Sentinelle force, with a greater focus on temporary and seasonal events. The soldiers will still patrol around major tourist sites, places of worship, train stations and airports.

Defense Minister Florence Parly said on Europe-1 radio that the attack confirms the government strategy to make the force “more unpredictable … for potential attackers.”

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailor clears debris from boat ramp in Key West

Today in History

1901: McKinley dies from assassin's bullet

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 14, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1860 -0.0045 3.92%
L 2020 26.1166 -0.0131 6.18%
L 2030 29.3995 -0.0255 8.74%
L 2040 31.8048 -0.0329 9.97%
L 2050 18.3127 -0.0218 11.07%
G Fund 15.4354 0.0009 1.55%
F Fund 18.0802 0.0053 3.86%
C Fund 34.9185 -0.0271 11.93%
S Fund 44.8077 -0.0330 8.16%
I Fund 29.3087 -0.0907 17.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.