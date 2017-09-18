Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Portugal is upgraded out of junk status and its markets jump

September 18, 2017 7:16 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Portugal’s stock market is surging and its government borrowing rates are falling after the country recovered its investment-grade rating from Standard & Poor’s.

The Lisbon stock exchange rose more than 1 percent Monday and the 10-year bond yield dropped 0.29 percentage points — an unusually large one-day increase — to 2.49 percent, the lowest rate since late 2015.

S&P said late Friday that Portugal has made “solid progress” in restoring its financial health since needing a 78 billion-euro ($93 billion) bailout in 2011 amid the eurozone crisis. It raised its rating from BB+, or junk status, to BBB-.

Fitch and Moody’s, the other two main ratings agencies, still rate Portugal’s debt at junk.

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as GSA and the U.S. International Trade Administration examine IT modernization.

Advertisement

After a period of austerity and recession, Portugal expects the economy to grow 2.5 percent this year.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

CBP officers help clear debris from Hurricane Irma

Today in History

1973: Jimmy Carter reports UFO sighting

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 15, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1962 0.0102 3.92%
L 2020 26.1418 0.0252 6.18%
L 2030 29.4451 0.0456 8.74%
L 2040 31.8630 0.0582 9.97%
L 2050 18.3510 0.0383 11.07%
G Fund 15.4362 0.0008 1.55%
F Fund 18.0803 0.0001 3.86%
C Fund 34.9873 0.0688 11.93%
S Fund 44.9789 0.1712 8.16%
I Fund 29.3879 0.0792 17.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.