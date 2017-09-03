Listen Live Sports

Recession transformed labor market with more low-wage jobs

September 3, 2017 3:33 pm
 
BALTIMORE (AP) — The Great Recession has transformed the labor market in Maryland.

The Baltimore Sun reported Sunday that the slowdown caused significant job losses in the manufacturing and construction industries. Jobs increased in the service industry and in health care.

Even though unemployment declined to 4 percent in July, more lower-wage jobs have been created than middle-wage jobs.

For instance, data shows that occupations with the strongest growth since the recession include jobs at salons and casinos.

At the same time, employers are struggling to fill vacancies that require specialized skills. Those include jobs in accounting, information technology and finance.

Companies that are struggling to fill specialized jobs are also increasingly turning to automation.

Experts say Maryland’s labor market reflects the national labor market.

___

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com

