Recordings: Police discuss break for prosecutor in crash

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Officials have released recordings to a media company that reveal three western Michigan police officers discussing giving an assistant prosecutor a break in a drunken driving crash that injured one person.

The Grand Rapids city manager’s office says Wednesday that the recordings of five phone calls were released to the MLive Media Group following a court battle.

In the recordings, Officer Adam Ickes tells then-Lt. Matthew Janiskee that Josh Kuiper appears intoxicated. But Kuiper wasn’t charged with driving under the influence.

Janiskee was fired. Ickes and another officer were suspended. They have not been charged.

Kuiper later was charged with reckless driving causing injury and resigned from the prosecutor’s office.

The calls were made on a phone line marked “non-recorded,” but an appeals court determined they should be released to MLive.