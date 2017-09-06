Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

San Diego shoplifting ring stole $20M from clothing stores

September 6, 2017 7:10 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

SAN DIEGO (AP) — U.S. officials say they have busted a San Diego-based shoplifting ring that stole more than $20 million in goods from popular clothing stores across the country and sold the stolen merchandise in Mexico.

Stores targeted included Abercrombie & Fitch, Banana Republic and Victoria’s Secret.

Federal officials charged 22 people, including three already in custody and 12 others arrested Wednesday. They are searching for seven others.

Dave Shaw of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations says the ring’s U.S. members smuggled in acquaintances from Mexico who had previously been deported from to help steal.

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as technology executives from DHS, GSA, SSA and CIA share insights on DevOps in government.

Advertisement

Piles of Louis Vuitton shoes were found in searches of three San Diego area homes.

Related Topics
Business News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Soldiers prepare water for Harvey relief

Today in History

1901: President McKinley is shot

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 05, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1255 -0.0164 3.69%
L 2020 25.9654 -0.0536 5.96%
L 2030 29.1258 -0.1078 8.53%
L 2040 31.4577 -0.1405 9.78%
L 2050 18.0851 -0.0944 10.91%
G Fund 15.4274 0.0037 1.36%
F Fund 18.1704 0.0806 2.92%
C Fund 34.3669 -0.2612 11.59%
S Fund 44.0996 -0.4656 8.61%
I Fund 28.9076 -0.0758 17.39%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.