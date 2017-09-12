Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Saudi prince acquires $1.5B stake in Banque Saudi Fransi

September 12, 2017 6:15 am
 
< a min read
Share       

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — The Kingdom Holding Company, run by Saudi billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, says it will acquire from Credit Agricole a 16.2 percent stake in Banque Saudi Fransi in a deal valued at around $1.5 billion (5.8 billion riyals).

Kingdom Holding is acquiring the stake from Credit Agricole SA’s corporate and investment banking arm, positioning Alwaleed’s company as the largest shareholder in the bank, which has some 86 branches across Saudi Arabia and is among the biggest lenders there.

In a statement Tuesday, the prince said the investment in Banque Saudi Fransi demonstrates the company’s confidence in Saudi Arabia’s efforts to diversify the economy in line with a Vision 2030 blueprint.

The prince’s investment firm has a number of high-profile holdings, including in Twitter, Apple, News Corp and Citigroup.

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as technology executives from ODNI, TSA and NCCIC examine incident response in government

Advertisement

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

CBP UAS Crews Assist with Hurricane Irma Assessment

Today in History

2001: World Trade Center, Pentagon attacked

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 11, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1792 0.0354 3.92%
L 2020 26.1000 0.0915 6.18%
L 2030 29.3692 0.1680 8.74%
L 2040 31.7661 0.2138 9.97%
L 2050 18.2867 0.1405 11.07%
G Fund 15.4327 0.0027 1.55%
F Fund 18.1192 -0.0522 3.86%
C Fund 34.7997 0.3734 11.93%
S Fund 44.5590 0.4936 8.16%
I Fund 29.4021 0.1790 17.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.