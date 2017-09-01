Listen Live Sports

South Carolina couple sues Amazon over eclipse glasses

September 1, 2017 9:30 am
 
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina couple is suing online retailer Amazon over what they claim were faulty pairs of eclipse glasses that resulted in eye injuries, headaches and blurry vision.

Thomas Corey Payne and Kayla Harris say in court papers filed this week they began experiencing the symptoms after viewing the total solar eclipse Aug. 21 using glasses purchased on Seattle-based Amazon.

On Aug. 10, the retailer began notifying customers via email of a recall of potentially hazardous eclipse glasses it couldn’t verify as having been manufactured by reputable companies, but Payne and Harris say they got no such notice.

Payne and Harris accuse Amazon of negligence and unfair trade practices and seek class-action status.

Amazon did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

