Tanker being used in Greece oil spill cleanup to be replaced

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities say a tanker being used to pump oil from a sunken ship that is polluting the coastline is to be replaced because its certificate of seaworthiness is expiring.

Merchant Marine Deputy Minister Nektarios Santorinios said Tuesday the swap would not delay the pumping operation for more than a few hours.

The Agia Zoni II tanker sank near Greece’s main port of Piraeus Sept. 10 while anchored in calm seas with 2,200 tons of fuel oil and 370 tons of marine gas oil. Part of its cargo spilled into waters where dolphins, turtles, seals and a variety of fish and sea birds live. Oil slicks have extended the entire length of the Athens coast.