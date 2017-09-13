Listen Live Sports

Target bumps up holiday hiring by 40 percent this year

September 13, 2017 8:00 am
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Target says it plans to hire about 100,000 workers for the holiday season, up from the 70,000 it hired a year ago.

The Minneapolis retailer says the seasonal hires will stock shelves at its more than 1,800 stores or fulfill online orders that customers pick up in stores. In addition, it plans to hire 4,500 people to help pack and ship online orders at its warehouses.

Last month, Target Corp. said online sales jumped 32 percent in its second quarter as it made improvements to its website and offered faster delivery.

