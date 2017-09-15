The Latest: Renault-Nissan aims to sell 14M cars by 2022

PARIS (AP) — The Latest on Renault-Nissan’s announcements about its future plan (all times local):

9:20 a.m.

The Renault-Nissan alliance is aiming to boost annual sales to $240 billion and to sell 14 million cars a year by 2022.

That would be up from about $210 billion in revenues last year and 10 million car sales in 2016.

The targets were announced as part of a new strategic plan by the alliance after its takeover of Mitsubishi last year. The plan has a big focus on electric and autonomous vehicles.

As part of the plan, the carmakers aim for 10 billion euros (about $12 billion) in savings by 2022. CEO Carlos Ghosn said Friday those savings would include combining purchasing and engineering efforts, as well as job cuts. He did not elaborate.

___

8:50 a.m.

The Renault-Nissan alliance is ramping up electric car production, vowing 12 new models by 2022 and to make electric cars 30 percent of its overall production.

The carmakers also announced a push toward autonomous vehicles.

The announcements are part of an overall strategic plan released Friday for the next five years, its first such plan since it took over Mitsubishi last year. The alliance also unveiled a new logo for the three-way alliance.

CEO Carlos Ghosn also said the alliance is aiming to save 10 billion euros by the end of the period.

The alliance sold more cars than any other manufacturer in the first half of 2017 and is looking to ride on its growing reach by expanding electric vehicles into the mass market.