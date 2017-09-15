Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

The Latest: Renault-Nissan aims to sell 14M cars by 2022

September 15, 2017 3:27 am
 
1 min read
Share       

PARIS (AP) — The Latest on Renault-Nissan’s announcements about its future plan (all times local):

9:20 a.m.

The Renault-Nissan alliance is aiming to boost annual sales to $240 billion and to sell 14 million cars a year by 2022.

That would be up from about $210 billion in revenues last year and 10 million car sales in 2016.

        Agencies detail which cloud technologies they spend money on in our free eBook on cloud infrastructure

Advertisement

The targets were announced as part of a new strategic plan by the alliance after its takeover of Mitsubishi last year. The plan has a big focus on electric and autonomous vehicles.

As part of the plan, the carmakers aim for 10 billion euros (about $12 billion) in savings by 2022. CEO Carlos Ghosn said Friday those savings would include combining purchasing and engineering efforts, as well as job cuts. He did not elaborate.

___

8:50 a.m.

The Renault-Nissan alliance is ramping up electric car production, vowing 12 new models by 2022 and to make electric cars 30 percent of its overall production.

The carmakers also announced a push toward autonomous vehicles.

        HUD management, unions suffer communications breakdown over reorg efforts

The announcements are part of an overall strategic plan released Friday for the next five years, its first such plan since it took over Mitsubishi last year. The alliance also unveiled a new logo for the three-way alliance.

CEO Carlos Ghosn also said the alliance is aiming to save 10 billion euros by the end of the period.

The alliance sold more cars than any other manufacturer in the first half of 2017 and is looking to ride on its growing reach by expanding electric vehicles into the mass market.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailor clears debris from boat ramp in Key West

Today in History

1901: McKinley dies from assassin's bullet

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 14, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1860 -0.0045 3.92%
L 2020 26.1166 -0.0131 6.18%
L 2030 29.3995 -0.0255 8.74%
L 2040 31.8048 -0.0329 9.97%
L 2050 18.3127 -0.0218 11.07%
G Fund 15.4354 0.0009 1.55%
F Fund 18.0802 0.0053 3.86%
C Fund 34.9185 -0.0271 11.93%
S Fund 44.8077 -0.0330 8.16%
I Fund 29.3087 -0.0907 17.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.