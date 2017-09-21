Listen Live Sports

Thirty-year fixed mortgage rate rises to 3.83 percent

September 21, 2017 10:27 am
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — Long-term mortgage rates rose this week, lifting the 30-year fixed mortgage from the lowest levels of 2017.

Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac says the 30-year fixed mortgage rate was 3.83 percent, up from 3.78 percent last week and above last year’s average of 3.65 percent. The 15-year fixed rate, popular with homeowners who are refinancing their mortgages, rose to 3.13 percent from 3.08 percent last week.

Rates on long-term home loans typically track the yield on 10-year Treasury notes, which moved higher this week.

Rates on adjustable five-year mortgages rose to 3.17 percent from 3.13 percent last week.

