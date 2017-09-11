Listen Live Sports

This Week: Apple showcase, producer prices, Oracle earnings

September 11, 2017 1:00 am
 
A look at some of the key business events and economic indicators upcoming this week:

A NEW IPHONE?

Apple holds its annual post-Labor Day showcase on Tuesday.

The famously secretive Apple hasn’t said what’s on tap at the event, but the company typically uses the occasion to unveil new iPhones. Much of the anticipation is swirling around whether Apple will show off a dramatically different type of iPhone with a sleeker and even bigger screen to celebrate the device’s 10th anniversary.

INFLATION MONITOR

A measure of prices that producers receive for their goods and services has barely budged of late.

But economists expect the Labor Department’s latest producer price index, due out Wednesday, will show that prices at the wholesale level edged higher in August. Over the past 12 months, wholesale prices are up a moderate 1.9 percent, while core prices, which exclude volatile food and energy costs, have risen 1.8 percent.

Producer price index, monthly percent change, seasonally adjusted:

March 0.0

April 0.6

        Hurricane Harvey brings relaxation of TSP rules

May 0.0

June 0.1

July -0.1

Aug. (est.) 0.3

Source: FactSet

ON A ROLL

Oracle serves up its latest quarterly report card on Thursday.

The business software maker grew its earnings and revenue for the 12 months ended in May. Wall Street expects Oracle’s fiscal first-quarter results will also show improvement from a year earlier. Oracle shares have increased more than 30 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has increased about 10 percent.

