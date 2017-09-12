Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Uber says South Africa must do more to stop taxi violence

September 12, 2017 6:15 am
 
< a min read
Share       

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Uber’s operation in South Africa says it is disappointed with authorities for what it calls a weak response to violence by metered taxi drivers who fear they are losing business to the ride-hailing app.

Uber also says in a statement Tuesday that the transport department focuses on alleged retaliation by its drivers even though “there is little proof that these are e-hailing operators.”

Tourism Minister Tokozile Xasa on Monday referred to violence between metered taxi drivers and Uber-affiliated drivers, saying it threatens South Africa’s tourism industry.

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as technology executives from ODNI, TSA and NCCIC examine incident response in government

Related Topics
Business News Lifestyle News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

CBP UAS Crews Assist with Hurricane Irma Assessment

Today in History

2001: World Trade Center, Pentagon attacked

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 11, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1792 0.0354 3.92%
L 2020 26.1000 0.0915 6.18%
L 2030 29.3692 0.1680 8.74%
L 2040 31.7661 0.2138 9.97%
L 2050 18.2867 0.1405 11.07%
G Fund 15.4327 0.0027 1.55%
F Fund 18.1192 -0.0522 3.86%
C Fund 34.7997 0.3734 11.93%
S Fund 44.5590 0.4936 8.16%
I Fund 29.4021 0.1790 17.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.