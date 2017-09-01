Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
US auto sales could fall in August due to Harvey

September 1, 2017 9:38 am
 
DETROIT (AP) — Hurricane Harvey took a toll on new vehicle sales in August, but that could reverse itself soon as people with flood-damaged cars buy new ones.

U.S. auto sales were initially expected to increase slightly in August compared with a year ago, but analysts say lower sales in the Houston area could erase those gains. Harvey likely cut U.S. sales of new cars and trucks by 1.3 percent, or 20,000 vehicles, in August, forecasting firm LMC Automotive said. The Houston metro area is the ninth-largest vehicle market in the nation.

General Motors said its sales rose 7.5 percent over last August thanks to strong sales of SUVs. Ford’s sales were down 2 percent.

Other automakers report sales later Friday.

