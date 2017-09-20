Listen Live Sports

US home sales off 1.7 pct., hurt by Harvey and low supply

September 20, 2017 10:04 am
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. home sales fell 1.7 percent in August, pulled down by the effects of Hurricane Harvey and a worsening shortage of available properties.

The National Association of Realtors says sales of existing homes sank last month to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.35 million. Would-be homebuyers are being limited by a decline in the number of sales listings. The shortage has become a drag on sales and has caused prices to climb sharply.

Over the past 12 months, sales have risen only 0.2 percent. Houston-area home sales have plunged 25 percent over the past year largely because of the damage from Harvey — a decrease that could linger through 2018, the Realtors said.

The median sales price has increased 5.6 percent from a year ago to $253,500.

