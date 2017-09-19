Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

US housing starts fall 0.8 pct., a 2nd straight monthly drop

September 19, 2017 8:35 am
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — Homebuilders slowed their pace of construction by 0.8 percent in August, the second straight monthly decline.

The Commerce Department says housing starts fell last month to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.18 million. A 5.8 percent drop in groundbreakings for multi-family buildings, such as apartments, accounted for the decrease. Starts for single-family houses rose 1.6 percent.

Damage from Hurricanes Harvey and Irma didn’t appear to have hurt August housing starts. But the floods, rain and wind struck an area that represents 13 percent of U.S. home construction, so building activity could fall in the coming months.

Home construction has risen just 2.7 percent year-to-date, not enough to offset a decline in sales listings.

        Agencies detail which cloud technologies they spend money on in our free eBook on cloud infrastructure

Advertisement

Building permits, an indicator of future construction, rose 5.7 percent to 1.30 million.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

HHS responders resupply ambulances following Hurricane Harvey

Today in History

1881: Garfield dies from gunshot wound

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 18, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.2053 0.0091 3.92%
L 2020 26.1629 0.0211 6.18%
L 2030 29.4826 0.0375 8.74%
L 2040 31.9110 0.0480 9.97%
L 2050 18.3829 0.0319 11.07%
G Fund 15.4389 0.0027 1.55%
F Fund 18.0625 -0.0178 3.86%
C Fund 35.0394 0.0521 11.93%
S Fund 45.2313 0.2524 8.16%
I Fund 29.4248 0.0369 17.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.