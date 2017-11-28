Listen Live Sports

Airbus, Rolls-Royce, Siemens working on hybrid plane

November 28, 2017 6:05 am
 
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Three big European companies are teaming up to develop a hybrid passenger plane that uses a single electric turbofan along with three conventional jet engines.

The plane is an effort to develop and demonstrate technology that in the future could help limit emissions of carbon dioxide from aviation and reduce reliance on fossil fuels.

Airbus, Siemens and Rolls-Royce said Tuesday they aim to build a flying version of the E-Fan X technology demonstrator plane by 2020.

The aircraft would be based on a BAe 146 four-engine jet. The hybrid version would generate electric power through a turbine within the plane. That power would be used to turn the fan blades of the single electric turbofan engine.

If the system works a second electric motor could be added, the companies said.

